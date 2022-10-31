Jimmy Uso On Ava Raine’s NXT Debut, Says ‘Sky’s the Limit’ For Her

Jimmy Uso was happy to see Ava Raine make her NXT debut, and he recently weighed in on her potential in WWE. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, made her debut on last week’s episode of NXT. Uso was asked by TMZ Sports about Raine’s appearance and you can check out some highlights below:

On Raine making her NXT debut: “Hey, shout out to her, you know what I’m sayin’? Any way the family can get it man, I’m all for it, you know? I’m ready to see what she do. I’m ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline, you know what I’m saying? So like either way, whether it’s down there or up on the main roster? I’m with it, man, I’m all for it.”

On the family giving her support and advice: “Come on man, you already know. We all family, bro. We all look out for her. I’m sure she’s got the whole squad on her side, the whole family, bro. Her dad, us, the cousins. I’m sure if she reached out, we got it. Hey, it’s for the family.”

On Raine possibly joining the Bloodline: “Schism’s throwin’ up the twos, Uce. We throwin’ up the ones, you know what I’m sayin’?… We’ll see. There’s always an open door, but we’ll keep it at that.”

On her potential: “Sky’s the limit, bro. You know, you gotta put your work in here. And I’m sure she’s got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood, and I’m excited for her future. I can’t wait to see where this takes us.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.