Jimmy Uso Names Rikishi’s ‘I Did It For The Rock’ Promo As the All-Time Worst

Jimmy Uso is about to get in trouble with his dad, because he named Rikishi’s “I did it for the Rock” promo as the worst of all time. Jimmy and Jey appeared on the latest episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk and were asked to weigh in on some of the WOAT (Worst of All Time) in various categories.

When the time came for worst promo, Jimmy said (per Fightful), “WOAT promo of all time? ‘I did it’ — you know what time it is. ‘I did it. I did it for The Rock.’ Yeah.”

Jey then joked that their dad was “about to beat our ass” and Jimmy hoped he didn’t watch the episode, noting, “I love pops though, we love him to death.”

The promo in question is Rikishi’s infamous heel turn promo when he revealed that he was the one who ran over Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999.