Jimmy Uso and The Rock Return at WWE Bad Blood, Uso Helps Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Win

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeated the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood, thanks to the return of Jimmy Uso. Fatu seemed impossible to take out until Rhodes finally sacrificed himself, putting him throug the announce table with a top rope splash. This left Reigns and Sikoa in the ring. Reigns looked to hit the spear before Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa interfered. Sikoa hit a spear of his own for two. Uso then appeared in a disguise before hitting the tag champions with superkicks, distracting Sikoa so Roman could hit a spear to win.

After the match, Uso and Reigns embraced and left together, before returning to save Rhodes from the Bloodline.

That’s when The Rock appeared. He did not appear to choose a side, instead deciding to stare down the WWE Champion.

