Jimmy Uso Suffers Minor Injury at WWE Survivor Series

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jimmy Uso WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

During tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-show, it was announced that Jimmy Uso suffered a minor injury at the PLE. Jey Uso announced during the press conference that his brother suffered a broken toe after hitting a splash from the top of the cage.

