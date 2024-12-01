wrestling / News
Jimmy Uso Suffers Minor Injury at WWE Survivor Series
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-show, it was announced that Jimmy Uso suffered a minor injury at the PLE. Jey Uso announced during the press conference that his brother suffered a broken toe after hitting a splash from the top of the cage.
