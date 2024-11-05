– During last night’s WWE Raw, The Usos spoke to Sami Zayn and attempted to offer an olive branch. They also invited Zayn to SmackDown in the hopes he can patch things up with Roman Reigns and unite with them against The Bloodline. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) later spoke to Cathy Kelley on their interaction with Zayn in a WWE digital exclusive video.

When asked what he makes of Zayn walking away last night, Jey Uso stated, “I don’t know yet, Cathy. I really hope my dog accepts the invite to SmackDown–,” Jimmy Uso then cut of his brother. He interjected, “I hope Sami Zayn stay where he need to stay at, Uce. He don’t need to show up for nothing! He ain’t Uce! He’s not family! You think tonight was heated? If he shows up to SmackDown, Uce, it’s going to get real heated, and I don’t want to be like, ‘I told you so.'”

A concerned Jey Uso then stated, “He gonna be alright, Cathy.” You can view that clip below: