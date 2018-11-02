Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Creates Roman Reigns Bracelets to Support Charity

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore has created merchandise in support of Roman Reigns to benefit charity. The restaurant posted to Twitter noting that they’ve made #RomanStrong bracelets, which are only available for those who donate a new, unwrapped toy for their Toys for Tots drive this holiday season or donate to Make-A-Wish’s Mid-Atlantic Chapter. You can see the post below.

The drive comes after Reigns announced that his leukemia had returned and relinquished the WWE Universal Championship.