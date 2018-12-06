Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Holding Charity Event in Honor of Roman Reigns, All Proceeds Go To Charity

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore announced the following charity event in honor of WWE’s Joe Anoa’i (aka Roman Reigns)…

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is proud to present “A Celebration of Hope,” a fundraiser benefiting Believe In Tomorrow – in honor of Joe Anoa’i, better known as Roman Reigns! 100% of all revenues from this spectacular event will be donated to the Foundation, which provides exceptional hospital and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families.

Only 150 tickets will be sold. For your $200 donation, you will be treated to a delicious surf & turf buffet lovingly crafted by our very own Chef Tony Minadakis – in addition to a premium open bar. Everybody’s favorite 90s Cover Band, Here’s to the Night, will be rocking the crowd all night long!

For years, Anoa’I has shown support and love towards our friends & family. He has consistently assisted our charitable efforts, and even granted a Wrestlemania Dream for Make-A-Wish at Jimmy’s! This is only the latest step in our #RomanStrong initiative we launched in in October. Together, we aim to supply moral support for Joe and others affected by cancer. We also strive to raise awareness and monetary donations for esteemed charities.

The “Godfather,” Conrad Thompson, will be hosting the event alongside 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel! A flurry of celebrities and professional wrestling personalities will be on hand to show their support for Joe, as he continues to battle leukemia.

Dress to impress! Cocktail attire is required.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 12th at noon – and will sell out fast! Help us help those in need, and show love to a man so deserving. He can, he will – believe that!