Jinder Mahal Added to WrestleMania 34 Match

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 34 Jinder Mahal Randy Orton Bobby Roode

– WWE has added Jinder Mahal to the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 34. The announcement that Mahal will be part of the match, which also features Randy Orton and Bobby Roode, was made via Twitter before Tuesday’s episode of Smackdowsn.

The match was originally set between Roode and Orton after Roode revealed he will cash in his rematch clause on last week’s Smackdown.

