Jinder Mahal And More Set For WrestlePro In Rahway, NJ This Saturday

WrestlePro is making its return this weekend at The Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ.

For more information, check out WrestleProOnline.com. Below is the lineup:

* WrestlePro Gold Champion CPA will face off against Jinder Mahal.

* Dan Maff is set to battle Elijah (Elias) for the very first time.

* Fuego Del Sol will take on Ichiban.

* WrestlePro Silver Champion Shawn Donavan goes up against Luke Hawx.

* The Tag Team Champions, Devastation Inc., will compete against The Outrunners.

* Jay Lethal is scheduled to fight Justin Corino.

* The WrestlePro Women’s Champion, Serena Deeb, will defend her title against Lady Frost and Lena Kross.

* GKM will clash with El Magnifico, TJ Crawford, and Cheeseburger.

* Vargas will go head-to-head with Colton Charles.

* The Iron Savages are set to face Dark STG and Dark Fallah.