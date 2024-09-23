wrestling / News

Jinder Mahal And More Set For WrestlePro In Rahway, NJ This Saturday

September 23, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Jinder Mahal WWE NXT Raj Dhesi Image Credit: WWE

WrestlePro is making its return this weekend at The Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ.

For more information, check out WrestleProOnline.com. Below is the lineup:

* WrestlePro Gold Champion CPA will face off against Jinder Mahal.
* Dan Maff is set to battle Elijah (Elias) for the very first time.
* Fuego Del Sol will take on Ichiban.
* WrestlePro Silver Champion Shawn Donavan goes up against Luke Hawx.
* The Tag Team Champions, Devastation Inc., will compete against The Outrunners.
* Jay Lethal is scheduled to fight Justin Corino.
* The WrestlePro Women’s Champion, Serena Deeb, will defend her title against Lady Frost and Lena Kross.
* GKM will clash with El Magnifico, TJ Crawford, and Cheeseburger.
* Vargas will go head-to-head with Colton Charles.
* The Iron Savages are set to face Dark STG and Dark Fallah.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jinder Mahal, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading