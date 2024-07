– Former WWE Champion and Superstar Jinder Mahal noted that he’s now an unrestricted free agent. His non-compete period is now up after he was released from WWE earlier this year. Mahal wrote on his X account, “Hindered no more. 90 days are up 🚨” You can view that message below:

