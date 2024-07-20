wrestling / News

Jinder Mahal Appears At GCW So High, Attacks EFFY

July 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raj Dhesi Jinder Mahal GCW So High Image Credit: GCW

The former Jinder Mahal made a surprise appearance at GCW So High, taking out EFFY at the show. Raj Dhesi came out in a mask and attacked EFFY from behind, hititng him with the Khallas and then revealing his identity.

Dhesi’s 90-day no compete clause from WWE expired on Thursday. He was released in April.

