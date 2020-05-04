WWE News: Behind the Scenes Look At Jinder Mahal’s WWE Return, Lawler’s Restaurant Opens, The Rock’s Titan Games Preview

– WWE posted this behind the scenes look at Jinder Mahal’s return to RAW after being out with injury for nearly a year. In the video, Jinder talks about wrestling with no crowd, as well as how he was proactive in letting WWE know he was ready to return.

– Jerry Lawler’s Hall of Fame Bar and Grille resumed operations today with social distancing measures enacted. Details are below.

“Complying with all regulations from the @CityOfMemphis, we will reopen today with social distancing measures in place. We’re as excited to see you on 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 as you are to be here – please remain aware of your surroundings.”

“Social distancing measures enacted:

– All tables placed 6 feet or more apart.

– We’ll operate at 50% capacity.

– We will be using disposable plates, utensils, cups, napkins and condiments.

– Employees will wear masks and gloves.

– Free hand sanitizer station at the front door.”

– NBC released a new preview for the next season of Titan Games featuring host The Rock, hyping this season’s athletes – a UFC champion, a 10-time NFL pro bowler, an Olympic gold medalist and more – going head-to-head against some of the toughest obstacles yet. The show returns to NBC on Monday, May 25.