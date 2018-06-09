WWE News: Jinder Mahal Challenges Roman Reigns to a Match on Raw, Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega, and Clip of Adam Cole’s Entrance at UK Download Festival

– Jinder Mahal challenged Roman Reigns to a match Monday on Raw. You can check out the promo WWE released of Mahal at the live event in Jackson, Mississippi last night below.

– Xavier Woods congratulated Kenny Omega on his IWGP heavyweight title win at NJPW Dominion 2018 earlier today. You can check out Xavier Woods’ tweet to Omega below.

Congrats to @KennyOmegamanX for making history and becoming IWGP Heavyweight Champion! But Kenneth, please remember that wrestling has absolutely nothing to do with video games. So June 14th @e3 im still running through you 😵 pic.twitter.com/mCTWmgtMlr — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 9, 2018

– WWE released a video of Adam Cole’s entrance at the NXT live event at the UK Download festival. You can check out that video clip below.