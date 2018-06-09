Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Jinder Mahal Challenges Roman Reigns to a Match on Raw, Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega, and Clip of Adam Cole’s Entrance at UK Download Festival

June 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns Jinder Mahal Money in the Bank

– Jinder Mahal challenged Roman Reigns to a match Monday on Raw. You can check out the promo WWE released of Mahal at the live event in Jackson, Mississippi last night below.

– Xavier Woods congratulated Kenny Omega on his IWGP heavyweight title win at NJPW Dominion 2018 earlier today. You can check out Xavier Woods’ tweet to Omega below.

– WWE released a video of Adam Cole’s entrance at the NXT live event at the UK Download festival. You can check out that video clip below.

article topics :

Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading