WWE News: Jinder Mahal Denies Shoulder Injury Rumors, Seth Rollins Reflects on First Acting Role

– It was reported last week that Jinder Mahal has been working with a shoulder injury, which has been bothering him in recent weeks. But in a new interview with ESPN, Mahal has denied these reports, stating the following…

“I don’t have an injury. Those are just rumors. I have large traps and that causes my shoulders to roll forward so when I tape them up, it just pulls my shoulders back and I start to develop my rear shoulders more. My traps are a bit too strong so it puts me out of balance. So it is just to prevent future injuries.”

– Here is Seth Rollins, reflecting on his first acting role in WWE Studios’ Armed Response, which is available now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital….