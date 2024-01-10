– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal appeared on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and discussed his appearance on Raw last Monday becoming a huge trending topic on social media and more. Mahal will challenge Rollins for the World

Heavyweight Title next week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jinder Mahal on the attention his Raw appearance is getting: “It was nothing new to me. The WWE Universe has always reacted to me in such fashion. There’s a famous shot when I became WWE Champion, the pan into the crowd and everybody’s jaw is hitting the floor. I don’t understand why the WWE Universe is surprised when the Modern Day Maharaja returns or becomes champion.”

On being the prototype of what a Superstar should be: “Let’s face it, I am the prototype of what every superstar should be, the prototype of what every champion should be. I look the part, I speak the part, I speak with intelligence, I speak the truth. I bring it in the ring, I have been in there with possibly the greatest competitors of all time in our business, the likes of Randy Orton, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, so again, I’m insulted by the reactions but it was a great start to the new year until I was interrupted by The Rock.”

But nonetheless, this past week, was in the ring with Seth Rollins, told him exactly how I feel, and now I'm number one contender to the world heavyweight champion. I was trending on Twitter all day yesterday [laughs], and somehow, again, the Modern Day Maharaja is the talk of the town.

Jinder Mahal challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s edition of WWE Raw. The show will be held at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.