Jinder Mahal Explains Why He Feels Overlooked Ahead of World Title Match on WWE RAW

Jinder Mahal is set to get a World Heavyweight title match on tonight’s WWE RAW but still feels he’s been overlooked. During an appearance on The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Mahal explained why he feels the WWE universe has not given him the credit he’s due.

He said: “I feel great, but at the same time I feel a little offended. More or less, I have been overlooked. What’s the word I’m looking for, the word I’m looking for — yeah, I feel overlooked. I’m really frustrated at the fact, you know, I was doing my part of helping the next generation, focusing on Indus Sher. I see all of these superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, really being the highlight of ‘Raw,’ and it seems to be that the people have forgotten the ‘Modern Day Maharaja.’ The man who was once the WWE Champion, and I think it’s time to step back into that spotlight to become champion once again. Again, I feel overlooked. Overlooked by the WWE Universe and by the WWE itself. For example, when was the last time that you saw the Modern Day Maharaja’s face on any promotional material? PLE posters? We got these trucks that tour the United States, never is the face of the ‘Modern Day Maharaja’ been presented anyway.“