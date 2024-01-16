Jinder Mahal Feels Like He Can Win the Royal Rumble Now

– Ahead of last night’s WWE Raw, Jinder Mahal spoke to WWE India discussed his newfound momentum in 2024. Mahal said he feels like he can win the Royal Rumble now. Mahal stated (via Fightful):

“I’m gonna try my best. The way the year 2024 has been going, I feel like I can win it, but I’m trying my best to be in it. Let’s make noise. Let’s get the WWE Universe to tweet, get on social media, tag Triple H, let’s tag WWE, let’s make it happen. Let’s either get myself or one of Indus Sher, Veer or Sanga, at least in the Royal Rumble, one of us. India needs to be represented in the Royal Rumble, so guys, let’s make some noise. Let’s make it happen.”

On last night’s WWE Raw, Jinder Mahal failed to secure a win over World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in their title bout. The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 27. The event will be held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.