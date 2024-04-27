wrestling / News

Jinder Mahal Files Multiple Trademarks Following WWE Release

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jinder Mahal WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Jinder Mahal was one of several wrestlers released from WWE earlier this month. Fightful reports that Mahal has applied to trademark ‘The Maharaja’ and ‘Raj Dhesi’ under his real name of Yuvraj Dhesi.

Mark For: RAJ DHESI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: THE MAHARAJA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jinder Mahal, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading