Jinder Mahal Gives Advice to Released WWE Talent

Jinder Mahal has some advice for the WWE talent who have been released recently. Mahal spoke with Sportskeeda and discussed the bevy of releases that WWE has made.

“The door is always open in WWE,” Mahal said. “My advice to anyone who just got released is to look at this as an opportunity. An opportunity to redefine yourself. Make some noise. You know wrestling in WWE is super super hot. Internationally everything. We got crowds back. But wrestling outside of WWE is also picking up steam and that’s a great place to plant your flag, make a name for yourself and eventually make it back to WWE.”

Mahal has experience in this field, having been released from the company in 2014 and returning in 2016 for a run that has included a WWE Championship reign.