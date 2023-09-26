Jinder Mahal Would Love To See WrestleMania Take Place In India

Jinder Mahal recently weighed in on WrestleMania potentially expanding overseas, noting he’d love to see the show come to India. WWE has been building on their global expansion and teased the notion of a WrestleMania taking place in London in the future. Mahal spoke with Sportskeeda and talked about the potential for the show to come to India and more. A couple of highlights are below, per Fightful:

On WrestleMania possibly going to India: “I would love it. I can’t promise anything, but that responsibility is on the WWE Universe. Make so much noise that WWE has no choice but to come back regularly, maybe every year to India, even Hyperabad, and then one day, WrestleMania in India.”

On who he would want to face in such an event: “Seth Rollins. We have so much history. Me and Seth Rollins have so much history.”