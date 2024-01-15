Jinder Mahal Says He Has Mixed Emotions About CM Punk’s WWE Return

Speaking with WWE India on their Instagram page (per Fightful), Jinder Mahal was asked about CM Punk returning to WWE after being away for nearly a decade.

Mahal admitted he has mixed emotions, but is willing to take the wait and see approach with the former WWE Champion.

He said, “I have mixed emotions [laughs]. The fan in me is excited, excited for CM Punk’s return. I’m excited for the matches, I’m excited to get in the ring with CM Punk. But I do see Seth’s point because I was there when CM Punk was in WWE the last time, and Seth also has a point. But nonetheless, let’s see what CM Punk does. Let’s see his attitude, let’s see his reaction. Let’s see if he offers up the opportunities to younger superstars. Let’s see. Overall, I’m excited. But I could see Seth’s point. But at the same time, we have a new generation of fans. Some people watching haven’t seen CM Punk before, and this is the first time they’re seeing CM Punk. But CM Punk is one of the all-time greats, and I’m curious to see if he still has it. So let’s find out.”