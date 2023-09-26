Jinder Mahal Says No One Will Dethrone Roman Reigns Except Himself

Jinder Mahal doesn’t believe that anyone will dethrone Roman Reigns — except Reigns himself. Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over a year — and part of that, the WWE Universal Championship, for over 1,100 days. Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Jigal Bhanushali for a new interview and said he believes Reigns will not be dethroned until he chooses to retire.

“I think the only one that can dethrone Roman Reigns is himself when he retires,” Mahal said (per Fightful). “That’s my answer. Right now, just so much momentum. He has Paul Heyman in his ear, guiding him. Of course, his schedule, he only comes around once in a while. He picks his shots, so he has every advantage.”