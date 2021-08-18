Jinder Mahal on Critics Downplaying His Accomplishments as WWE Champion

– While speaking to Louis Dangoor with GiveMeSport, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal discussed the criticism directed at his title reign, Drew McIntyre, who he faces this Sunday at SummerSlam, and more. Below are some highlights.

Jinder Mahal on the criticism for his WWE Championship reign: “So this is just people downplaying my accomplishments. WWE Universe in India, their TV deals everything, were just as much in play when I was in 3MB and while I was released I do believe WWE Raw was the live on Sony. When I was brought back who still write live on Sony. I wasn’t brought back to become WWE Champion, at that time they separated the rosters again, Raw and SmackDown, and they just needed some people who were TV-ready essentially to throw on and maybe highlight some of the newer talent, but somewhere along the line I knew ‘Hey this is my way in. This is my foot in the door. I’m going to knock the whole door down and I’m going to become WWE Champion.'”

Mahal on McIntyre returning to the WWE and becoming champion: “So that’s like me saying ‘Hey Drew, you were WWE Champion because WWE wanted to expand into the UK’. Why is that? Why are people not saying that? Right now Drew is celebrated, I’m the one who was this experimental champion, which is untrue. I’ve worked hard for and I’ve earned every opportunity that I’ve ever been given, every championship that I’ve had I’ve worked very very hard for.”