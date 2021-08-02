Jinder Mahal On His History With Punjabi Prison Matches, Sees a Match With Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam

Jinder Mahal has had his share of Punjabi Prison matches and while he doesn’t want to do too many of them, he could see one happening with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. Mahal was a guest on El Brunch de WWE and discussed his history with the match, his feud with McIntyre, and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On the possibility of a Punjabi Prison match with McIntyre: “It’s a very vicious, brutal match. The Punjabi Prison [laughs], hopefully, I don’t have to do it too many times in my career because going into the Punjabi Prison, you know you’re not going to be the same person when you leave. That match takes everything out of you. Great Khali was the creator of the match and then when I was in the Punjabi Prison, Great Khali surprised everyone and made his return. You know, I wouldn’t mind having Drew in the Punjabi Prison. Nowhere for him to run, he can’t go get steel chairs, and he can’t play mind games and destroy my motorcycle. It’ll be me and him locked in a cage and I’ll show Drew that I’m the better WWE Superstar, I’m the better WWE Champion, and I’m going to become WWE Champion again.”

On wanting to face McIntyre at SummerSlam: “The way it’s headed, I think it’s headed that way. Drew, obviously — he assaulted my lawyer, my poor lawyer had nothing to do with anything. Gave him the Claymore Kick for no reason. So, if it’s up to me, I finish Drew in the Punjabi Prison at SummerSlam. I can’t think of a better place.”