Jinder Mahal On His Poorly Received Shinsuke Nakamura Promo, Sends a Message to Rob Gronkowski

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke withSports Illustrated, here are the highlights…

On His Poorly Received Shinsuke Nakamura Promo Some Considered Racist: “Every day in WWE is also an opportunity. I have to rise to the occasion every time I am given that opportunity, and that includes every promo on SmackDown, too.”

On Becoming WWE Champion ‘Out Of Nowhere’: “There was originally no plan in place for me to become WWE champion. It felt like I became the number one contender out of nowhere. I call what I did forcing the results. I wasn’t happy with my position. I was putting in the work, but I wasn’t getting the results. I was going to force the result no matter what the cost.”

His Message to Rob Gronkowski: “Rob Gronkowski cost me the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and I haven’t forgot that,” said Mahal. “There is definitely unfinished business between myself and Gronkowski, and I can guarantee he’ll be getting his receipt.”

On Samir Singh’s Nasty Bump During the Punjabi Prison Match in July: “I kept watching him go higher and higher when he was fighting off Randy Orton, and when I thought he’d already went too high, he went one ring even higher. Then he hit the table real, real hard. Ultimately, they’ll tell you there is no price too high to pay for the Maharaja.”