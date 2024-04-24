Jinder Mahal Believes Randy Orton Is An All-Time Great, Talks Learning From Him

Jinder Mahal believes Randy Orton is one of the all-time great wrestlers, something he expounded on in a recent interview. The WWE alumnus spoke on Insight With Chris Van Vliet about working with Orton and learning from him, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On why he believes Orton is the best: “I would say Randy, in my opinion, is the greatest. If you look at longevity, look, his ability in the ring, his pacing, heel or babyface, good babyface, even better heel … Randy to me is the best.”

On Orton teaching him how to work a main event style: “Sometimes when you wrestle other guys lower on the card as I was myself, we’ve got to do so much to try and get a reaction. We plan too much of the match, but with those guys it’s completely relaxed. Just like in the moment, listen to the crowd … there’s definitely a big difference.”