Jinder Mahal Re-Signs With WWE For New Five-Year Deal

– Jinder Mahal is sticking with WWE for the next half of a decade, signing a new contract with the company. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Mahal has signed a new five-year contract with the company, joining Mojo Rawley, Mike Kannellis and Maria Kannellis as talent who have recently re-upped their deals.

Mahal is a former WWE Champion, having won the title back in 2017 after he returned the year before. He has mostly been in 24/7 Championship segments over the last several weeks, winning the title for a short run on the way to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown.