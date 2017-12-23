 

WWE News: Jinder Mahal Reacts To Fan Prank, WWE Stars Talk Christmas Gifts, Photo Gallery of Every Champion This Year

December 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jinder Mahal

– A fan on Twitter revealed that he pranked his wife by replacing their wedding photos with pictures of Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja responded by saying that if she’s mad, then maybe she’s not the one.

– WWE has released a new Pop Question video with Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and more revealing what they want for Christmas.

– WWE has posted a new Instagram photo gallery of all the champions from this year.

Stay gold, 2017.

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

