WWE News: Jinder Mahal Reacts To Fan Prank, WWE Stars Talk Christmas Gifts, Photo Gallery of Every Champion This Year

– A fan on Twitter revealed that he pranked his wife by replacing their wedding photos with pictures of Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja responded by saying that if she’s mad, then maybe she’s not the one.

So I've decided to prank my wife by replacing all our wedding photos with pictures of @JinderMahal. This won't end well. pic.twitter.com/MZSyDAgYA1 — Alex the Great (@AlexTheGreatNO1) December 21, 2017

Then maybe she's not the one … — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) December 21, 2017

THE SHIT I HAVE TO LIVE WITH😤😠 https://t.co/LotrL5rBNi — Karina Guerrero (@Kareeenah_) December 22, 2017

– WWE has released a new Pop Question video with Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and more revealing what they want for Christmas.

– WWE has posted a new Instagram photo gallery of all the champions from this year.