Jinder Mahal Returns to NXT & Attacks Creed Brothers, Beats Julius Creed

Jinder Mahal has made his return to NXT, and picked up a win against Julius Creed. Tonight’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT saw the Creed Brothers come out to face Indus Sher, only to have Sanga come out and say Jinder isn’t here. His distraction allowed Mahal to attack from behind, and the two laid out the Creed Brothers before Mahal said that Indus Sher is about respect, but he isn’t.

Julius was angry and with Brutus being tended to by medical officials in the back, he went to demand a match with Mahal. Julius took it to Mahal but a distraction by Sanga allowed Creed to get the win.

Mahal, a former WWE Champion, was previously paired with Indus Sher back in 2021 before they split up. Mahal was part of NXT during its initial run and lost in the finale of the tournament to crown an NXT Champion to Seth Rollins.