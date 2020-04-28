Jinder Mahal Returns on Raw, Picks Up Win (Pics, Video)

Jinder Mahal is back in action, making his successful return on this week’s Raw. Mahal made his first appearance in almost a year on tonight’s episode, defeating Akira Tozawa in a one-on-one match. You can see pics and video from the bout below.

Mahal has been out since he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in June of last year that he sustained at a WWE live event in Denver.