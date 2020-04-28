wrestling / News
Jinder Mahal Returns on Raw, Picks Up Win (Pics, Video)
Jinder Mahal is back in action, making his successful return on this week’s Raw. Mahal made his first appearance in almost a year on tonight’s episode, defeating Akira Tozawa in a one-on-one match. You can see pics and video from the bout below.
Mahal has been out since he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in June of last year that he sustained at a WWE live event in Denver.
He's baaaaaaaaack.#WWERaw @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/YAvzwc4ka1
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
He's a former #WWEChampion. He's the #ModernDayMaharaja.
He is JIN-DER MA-HAL!@JinderMahal is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/CBKCbPMzHk
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
NO ONE. KICKS OUT. OF THE KHALLAS!@JinderMahal is victorious over @TozawaAkira on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/TK9rG03lQs
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
NO ONE. KICKS OUT. OF THE KHALLAS!@JinderMahal is victorious over @TozawaAkira on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/TK9rG03lQs
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Details On How Talent Is Paid In WWE, WWE Keeping Payroll Spending Low
- 2K Issues Statement On Future of WWE Games, Announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Reveals Trailer
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day
- Son of Rick Steiner Signed to Baltimore Ravens, Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math to Explain Why It’s a Great Pick