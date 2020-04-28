wrestling / News

Jinder Mahal Returns on Raw, Picks Up Win (Pics, Video)

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jinder Mahal Raw 4-27-20

Jinder Mahal is back in action, making his successful return on this week’s Raw. Mahal made his first appearance in almost a year on tonight’s episode, defeating Akira Tozawa in a one-on-one match. You can see pics and video from the bout below.

Mahal has been out since he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in June of last year that he sustained at a WWE live event in Denver.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jinder Mahal, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading