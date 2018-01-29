Jinder Mahal Says Ronda Rousey Needs Passion For WWE Run Or She Won’t Last

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Jinder Mahal gave his thoughts on Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut, which follows the news that she has signed full-time with the company. Here are highlights:

On Rousey’s Rumble appearance: “She did a good job, too. So it’s amazing, and I can’t wait until Wrestlemania.”

On the fact that she signed a full-time deal: “That speaks volumes for her. I know she’s a big wrestling fan growing up, and her name comes from ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. She’s a wrestling fan, and I know she has a passion for the business, which is sometimes the hardest thing, because sometimes people come from the outside and they don’t have the passion for it. It’s just a one-time deal – oh, Wrestlemania – and it’s big paycheck. That’s awesome that she’s signed fulltime. Just like she dominated the UFC, she’s going to dominate pro wrestling.”

On his advice for her: “You’ve got to have passion for it. Other than that, it’s way too hard to survive. We’re in so many cities, the amount of traveling we do, the wear and tear on our bodies – if you’re not passionate about it, you won’t last. Just have fun. That’s what it’s about.”