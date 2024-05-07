Jinder Mahal Sets Sights On A Big Maharaja Babyface Run

In a recent TikTok video, Jinder Mahal has been active on TikTok as of late as he prepares for his post-WWE life to start after The company released Mahal from his contract on April 19.

In a recent TikTok video (per Fightful), Mahal noted that he wants to go on a babyface run after portraying a heel for so many years in WWE.

“Historically, South Asian wrestlers, Indian wrestlers, wrestlers of Indian heritage have always been portrayed in a stereotypical way. I think that needs to change. We each have our own identities, we have our stories. We want to share those stories. I think now is the perfect opportunity for me to introduce a new character, not even so much a character, just be myself. I’m Canadian, I’m proud of my Indian heritage, Punjabi heritage. I definitely wanna have elements of that to represent my culture and who I’m proud of. But, one thing that I missed out on was having a baby face run. I think that would have been really good. You guys are getting a chance to see my personality through TikTok. I just recently did a Chris Van Vliet podcast episode. I got a chance to myself and the response has been overwhelming. You know, I guess nobody ever saw this side of me. Yeah, I’m excited to show more of it in the future. There’s a time and a place for a big Maharaja baby face run, so let’s make it happen.”