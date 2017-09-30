WWE News: Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE 2K18 Entrances, WWE and IGN Announces eSports Showdown

– WWE Games and 2K have released two more entrance videos for WWE 2K18, this time focusing on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and his Hell in a Cell opponent Shinsuke Nakamura. The game will be available on October 17 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

– WWE and IGN have announced a new eSports Showdown with WWE superstars competing in fighting video games. It happens at The Garage on 611 W. 50th Street in New York City at 7 PM on October 5. Names include AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Cesaro, Kofi Kingston, and some surprise entrants. It will be streamed on UpUpDownDown and WWE’s official Youtube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can find more information here.