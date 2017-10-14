Jinder Mahal Thinks He Can Pass CM Punk’s 434-Day Title Reign

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Jinder Mahal spoke about being a fan of WCW and the possibility of passing CM Punk’s 434-day WWE title reign, the longest in the modern-era. Here are highlights:

On being a WCW fan: “Yeah, I was actually a big WCW fan, but not at the time when the first Starrcade happened. But I later on became a huge WCW fan at the time of nWo. During the Monday Night Wars, I was definitely a big WCW fan. Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Buff Bagwell, Big Poppa Pump. I was a big fan of the Cruiserweight Division — guys like Juventud Guerrera. We actually have a great Cruiserweight Division of our own with 205 Live.”

On if he can pass CM Punk’s title reign: “Absolutely think I can. Why not? I believe I haven’t even entered my prime yet. So, I’m 31 years old, I’m already WWE Champion for 140 something days at the moment. I’ve a lengthy title run ahead of me and many more title runs yet to come.”

On a 3MB reunion to fight The Shield: “You know what? Someday, definitely. Not right now. I’m doing my own thing; Drew’s doing his own thing, as the NXT Champion, and I’m waiting for Heath Slater to beat Brock Lesnar and become the Universal Champion. But he’s great. He won the Tag Team Championship along with Rhyno. He’s got kids.(laughter). Who would have thought? 3MB was very underrated. But we dedicated ourselves, we reinvented ourselves, we motivated ourselves. You might see The Shield vs. 3 MB someday. In the WWE anything can happen. Including at the Live Events. Get your tickets at Book My Show. It will sell out; get them while you still can. It’s going to be two nights of amazing entertainment, family entertainment. We need to boo Kevin Owens right out of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (laughs).”