Jinder Mahal Recalls Being Told He Wasn’t a Wrestler Anymore After 2023 WWE Draft

Jinder Mahal has revealed that following the 2023 WWE draft, he was told he wasn’t an active wrestler anymore. Mahal was drafted with Indus Sher to Raw in that draft and only competed in a handful of matches after, one of which was on the Superstar Spectacle for India and most of the rest were house matches. He told Chris Van Vliet on Insight that his lack of competing was because of a decision that he would just be a manager for Indus Sher going forward.

“While I was managing Indus Sher, when we got drafted to Raw, I was told I’m no longer a wrestler, I’m just a manager,” Mahal said (per Fightful). “I still stayed in shape. The writer told me — I was pitching all kinds of storylines and six-man tags or matches for myself where Indus Sher is managing me. Nothing was happening. I asked the writer, ‘What’s the deal?’ I also know this because I saw the roster sheet. Male heels on Raw, SmackDown male heels, tag teams. I wasn’t listed under male heels. There were male heel tag teams Indus Sher, and I was in brackets as a manager role. I wasn’t even listed as an active talent.”

He continued, “I asked the writer, ‘Was it discussed that I’m not wrestling anymore?’ ‘Yeah, it was brought up that you’re just going to manage Indus Sher.’ Then I had the match with Seth Rollins. Luckily I was in shape already and I stayed in shape.”

Mahal did return to the ring in January for WWE, wrestling Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title on the January 15th episode of Raw. He was released from the company in April.