Jinder Mahal vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky, More Set for NEW Heatwave

July 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jinder Mahal Northeast Wrestling Heatwave Image Credit: Northeast Wrestling

– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will headline this weekend’s Northeast Wrestling Heatwave event in Woodbridge, Connecticut. The event is being held at the JCC. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* KC Navarro vs. Donovan Dijak
* NEW LIVE! Champion Victorious BRG vs. Brad Baylor
* Dan Maff vs. Traevon Jordan
* The NOW vs. Love, Doug, & RJ Rude
* Rebecca Scott and more will also be appearing

