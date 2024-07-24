wrestling / News
Jinder Mahal vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky, More Set for NEW Heatwave
July 24, 2024 | Posted by
– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will headline this weekend’s Northeast Wrestling Heatwave event in Woodbridge, Connecticut. The event is being held at the JCC. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Jinder Mahal vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* KC Navarro vs. Donovan Dijak
* NEW LIVE! Champion Victorious BRG vs. Brad Baylor
* Dan Maff vs. Traevon Jordan
* The NOW vs. Love, Doug, & RJ Rude
* Rebecca Scott and more will also be appearing
Tickets at https://t.co/ABL1iqtzw8 https://t.co/IumSqs7jzr pic.twitter.com/nwQEjHRht7
— Wrecking Ball Legursky (@WreckingBall75) July 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston Says He Wanted To Do Flair-Funk Plastic Bag Angle For AEW Feud
- Backstage Update on Rumored New Broadcast Deal for AEW With Warner Bros. Discovery
- Donovan Dijak Reflects on His Past Comments on CM Punk Going Backstage at WWE Raw
- Hulk Hogan Says There’s A Learning Curve For Working In Front of a Live Crowd