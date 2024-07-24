– Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will headline this weekend’s Northeast Wrestling Heatwave event in Woodbridge, Connecticut. The event is being held at the JCC. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

* KC Navarro vs. Donovan Dijak

* NEW LIVE! Champion Victorious BRG vs. Brad Baylor

* Dan Maff vs. Traevon Jordan

* The NOW vs. Love, Doug, & RJ Rude

* Rebecca Scott and more will also be appearing