Jinder Mahal Working Out Following Summer Knee Surgery
December 31, 2020
Jinder Mahal is getting back into a ring-ready state following his surgery over the summer. Mahal posted a new video this afternoon of his workout, paying homage to Brodie Lee with the caption:
“It’s Thursday. You know what that means… shoulder day.”
Mahal had surgery on his knee back in June, which was intended to be a minor surgery before it was discovered that the damage was “more significant than expected.” He had only been back on TV for a couple of months at that point, having returned in April.
Mahal is reportedly set to be part of the company’s NXT India launch late next month.
