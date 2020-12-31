Jinder Mahal Working Out Following Summer Knee Surgery

Jinder Mahal is getting back into a ring-ready state following his surgery over the summer. Mahal posted a new video this afternoon of his workout, paying homage to Brodie Lee with the caption:

“It’s Thursday. You know what that means… shoulder day.”

Mahal had surgery on his knee back in June, which was intended to be a minor surgery before it was discovered that the damage was “more significant than expected.” He had only been back on TV for a couple of months at that point, having returned in April.

Mahal is reportedly set to be part of the company’s NXT India launch late next month.