WWE News: Jinder Mahal Works Smackdown Dark Match, Top 10 Most-Watched WWE YouTube Moments

– Jinder Mahal & The Singh brothers did not appear on last night’s WWE Smackdown, but Mahal did work the post 205 Live dark match. He defended the WWE title against Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match. At this time, there is no word on who Mahal will feud with next.

– Here is a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at the most-watched YouTube moments from the first 10 months & 10 days of 2017