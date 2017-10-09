wrestling / News

News On Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Reign & When He Will Drop The Belt

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Ashish
Jinder Mahal WWE Hell in a Cell

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer noted recently that in an advertisement for the upcoming WWE tour in India, Jinder Mahal was listed as a “two time WWE champion.” This would indicate that WWE was planning to have Mahal lose the belt, only to regain it before the December tour. However, the advertisement was later changed to “current WWE champion,” an indication that Mahal may hold the belt until at least the India tour in December.

Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last night at WWE Hell in a Cell.

article topics :

Jinder Mahal, WWE Hell in a Cell, Ashish

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading