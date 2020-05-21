JJ Watt Wants to See Rob Gronkowski Have to Defend 24/7 Title During an NFL Game

JJ Watt doesn’t think Rob Gronkowski needing to defend the 24/7 title during an NFL game would go well for him, but he wants to see it happen. Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, was a guest on The Bump Wednesday morning and talked about being a WWE fan, Gronk’s title reign and more. Highlights are below:

On his favorite wrestlers growing up and now: “Yeah, you know. I mean, I had the whole Hulk Hogan get-up when I was a kid. Obviously, I grew up [watching] The Rock and Stone Cold, everybody.”

On being friends with PC coach Sean Hayes: “Here with the Houston Texans actually, a couple years back we had a guy named Sean Hayes, who is now a strength coach with WWE. And he does impressions and all those, and he’s incredible at it. So I’ve actually had a lot of fun with him over the years, and we’ve pranked some of my friends because he does such a good Stone Cold impression.”

On Rob Gronkowski playing in the NFL as 24/7 Champion: “Yeah, I’m interested to see how it plays out. I mean, I would love nothing more than to see how that Championship gets played out in the middle of a game just to see what kind of fine the League would come up with in that situation. But I think it would be wildly entertaining.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.