Joaquin Wilde Abducted By Masked Men On NXT (Video)
April 2, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of NXT, Joaquin Wilde lost to KUSHIDA and then had an interview with McKenzie Mitchell in the parking lot. After a car nearly struck them both, two masked men got out and abducted Wilde. This is similar to an angle that happened last month, in which Raul Mendoza was also abducted. Interestingly enough, both men were abducted after a loss to KUSHIDA.
