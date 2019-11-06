wrestling / News

Joaquin Wilde Cleared to Return to Ring Following Injury

November 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joaquin Wilde NXT

– NXT star Joaquin Wilde is back to work after being cleared from injury. Wilde (aka DJ Z) posted a story to his Instagram account noting that he has been cleared to get back into the ring, with full contact allowed.

Wilde underwent surgery for a broken orbital socket suffered in a freak accident in July while training. You can see a screenshot of the post below:

