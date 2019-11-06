wrestling / News
Joaquin Wilde Cleared to Return to Ring Following Injury
November 5, 2019 | Posted by
– NXT star Joaquin Wilde is back to work after being cleared from injury. Wilde (aka DJ Z) posted a story to his Instagram account noting that he has been cleared to get back into the ring, with full contact allowed.
Wilde underwent surgery for a broken orbital socket suffered in a freak accident in July while training. You can see a screenshot of the post below:
More Trending Stories
- Natalya Discusses What Happened With The Delays In Saudi Arabia, Her Experience In The Country
- More Backstage News on Raw Talent Meeting Called by Vince McMahon, WWE Maintaining Stance of ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Mechanical Problems’
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW’s Thunderdome Match, Communication Issues Leading to Problems in the Match
- Cody on What Grade He Would Give AEW Dynamite So Far, If AEW Prioritizes Spotfest Wrestling Over Story, Bischoff’s Wrestling Buffet Concept