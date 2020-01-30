Joaquin Wilde Says He’s Very Happy With the End Result of His New Look

– NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde took to Twitter today to comment on his new revamped look. You can check out his tweet on the subject below. Wilde recently returned to NXT earlier this month. He was in action on last week’s NXT and lost to Finn Balor.

Wilde tweeted, “I should have documented the entire process of creating a new look for myself in @WWENXT. There was so much drama, money wasted and hard lessons learned. It took 8 MONTHS of fine tuning to achieve this vision, but it was all worth it! Very happy with the end result.”