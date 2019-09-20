wrestling / News
Joaquin Wilde Injured, Will Undergo Surgery For Broken Orbital Socket
September 19, 2019
– NXT star Joaquin Wilde is out of action due to a broken orbital socket, according to a new report. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Wilde, who was previously DJZ in Impact, suffered the injury during a “freak accident” back in July while training.
The site notes that doctors decided not to do surgery right away to see if the injury would heal itself, but have now determined that surgery is needed. Wilde will be out of action for a few weeks after the surgery is conducted.
