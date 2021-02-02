wrestling / News

WWE News: Joaquin Wilde Welcomes Baby Girl, Trailer For WWE Untold: The APA

February 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Joaquin Wilde

– Congratulations to NXT star Joaquin Wilde, who is the proud father of a baby girl. Wilde took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that his daughter Raquel Marlena Paris came into the world over the weekend:

– WWE has posted a new trailer for WWE Untold: The APA. The special arrives on Sunday and is described as follows:

“Ron Simmons and John “Bradshaw” Layfield’s offscreen friendship led to the formation of one of the most popular tag teams of The Attitude Era, The APA. Watch the premiere of WWE Untold: The APA this Sunday, only on WWE Network.”

