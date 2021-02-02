wrestling / News
WWE News: Joaquin Wilde Welcomes Baby Girl, Trailer For WWE Untold: The APA
– Congratulations to NXT star Joaquin Wilde, who is the proud father of a baby girl. Wilde took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that his daughter Raquel Marlena Paris came into the world over the weekend:
Say hello to my daughter, Raquel Marlena Paris aka Raqi ❤️
She was born Jan 30, 2021 at 9:30 am. Pretty sure i cried more than she did when she was finally came out. pic.twitter.com/ZGQ2mjnxdT
— Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) February 2, 2021
– WWE has posted a new trailer for WWE Untold: The APA. The special arrives on Sunday and is described as follows:
“Ron Simmons and John “Bradshaw” Layfield’s offscreen friendship led to the formation of one of the most popular tag teams of The Attitude Era, The APA. Watch the premiere of WWE Untold: The APA this Sunday, only on WWE Network.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bianca Belair Plans for WrestleMania 37 Still Being ‘Up in the Air’
- Drew McIntyre Reveals WWE Originally Planned for Him to Have a Male Model Gimmick
- Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)