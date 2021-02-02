WWE News: Joaquin Wilde Welcomes Baby Girl, Trailer For WWE Untold: The APA

– Congratulations to NXT star Joaquin Wilde, who is the proud father of a baby girl. Wilde took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that his daughter Raquel Marlena Paris came into the world over the weekend:

Say hello to my daughter, Raquel Marlena Paris aka Raqi ❤️ She was born Jan 30, 2021 at 9:30 am. Pretty sure i cried more than she did when she was finally came out. pic.twitter.com/ZGQ2mjnxdT — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) February 2, 2021

– WWE has posted a new trailer for WWE Untold: The APA. The special arrives on Sunday and is described as follows: