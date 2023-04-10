Jody Threat Confirms She Has Signed With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Jody Threat confirmed that she has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling, where she made her debut last week.

She said: “It’s my first contract ever. I feel so lucky, being a Canadian, it’s very hard to get eyes on you and very hard to get those reps in and get out there and just get to a point where a company wants to invest in you because there is a working visa that goes along with it. I’m just feeling so ecstatic, so lucky to have been chosen by a company to this level with such a great locker room that has decided to invest in me.“