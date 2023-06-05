Jody Threat Didn’t Want To Do Her Skateboarder Gimmick, Was Glad Cora Jade ‘Stole’ It In NXT

Jody Threat did a skateboarder gimmick at the start of her career, and she recently opened up about how it wasn’t something she was keen on. The new Impact Wrestling star spoke with Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about the gimmick and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On figuring her character out: “I struggle with it still. What you see is me just cranked up on usually Reign Energy Drinks. Truly but I like the gimmick. So my original gimmick, if you will, was more of like a skater girl, which I did not want to do. I wanted to keep my skating life out of wrestling because they were two separate passions, and I didn’t want them to bleed so much into each other.”

On the skateboarder gimmick: “My first trainer before I got to Josh [Alexander] was very adamant about me trying it out as a gimmick just because it was so much a part of me, and I could do some cute little spots on the outside with my board. So, I used to hit a head scissors off my board, like a lariat spear, and set it up for really cool cutoffs.”

On her reaction to Cora Jade doing a skateboarding character in NXT: “I didn’t want to exploit that part of me. So, it always felt awkward. I spent so long trying to shake that board [gimmick]. But, again, I really didn’t want to bring that into this world because wrestling, for me, I have to keep it separate from real life, Jody. So, what happened was one of the girls from NXT who was on the Indies, who I did wrestle, stole the skateboarded gimmick, and I was like, Oh, hell, yeah. Now, I can drop it, and then I just went straight into truly 16; 17-year-old Jody hopped up on Reign Energy Drinks.”