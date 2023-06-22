Jody Threat Is Still Getting Comfortable With Impact Vignettes, Considering Acting Lessons

Jody Threat says she is still working on getting comfortable with acting in Impact vignettes and is considering getting lessons. Threat recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and discussed her awkwarness in vignettes; you can see the highlights below:

On her vignettes: “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, I’m not very good at ‘acting’ per se. That has been a little awkward. I am a unionized actor. I was in this show before, but it was very much based on a character that was awkward and sporty, which is basically me. This has definitely been a new experience. Obviously, you do promos and everything on the Indies, but it is definitely a little different when you’re putting out a theme with different elements and different things are involved. I’m sure you’ve probably seen my awkwardness in there when it’s not supposed to be.”

On her goals to get more comfortable: “I’ve been looking to get maybe some acting lessons. I’m based in Toronto, so there’s a huge scene with lots of opportunities. That’s been my homework for myself this past few weeks, looking to where I could maybe go and learn a few tricks of the trade and get those reps. Maybe some improv or something, just to get out of your head. Part of it is, you feel weird because you’re acting and ‘this is not me,’ but I have to act like it is me. It’s not necessarily what Jody G would do, but it was Jody Threat would do, and just working through those weird feelings that you have.”

On who she’s gotten advice from about her vignettes: “I haven’t had too many reps yet. But there was one in particular that I did in a stairwell, and Jimmy Jacobs was directing that. He gave me some words, but it was more telling me to get out of my head and ‘we’re here to make this work’ and making you feel comfortable. I think I need a few more reps. A lot of advice I’m getting is more my in-ring work. I think I’ve had six or seven matches versus one vignette. I’m sure the vignettes are coming, and I will be preparing myself.”