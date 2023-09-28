Jody Threat Says She Kept Her Impact Signing a Secret For Months

Jody Threat says that she had to keep her move to Impact Wrestling a secret for several months. Threat made her debut on the April 6th episode of Impact Wrestling after a vignette for her aired at Sacrifice in March, and she was confirmed as signed with the company the week after her debut. Threat revealed during an interview on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz that she had to keep the secret for quite a while.

“Probably like four months,” Threat said in regard to how long she kept quiet (per Fightful). “It was very challenging. Four months we just sat on it, like an egg, just waiting for it to hatch.”

Threat defeated Taylor Rising in her debut for the company.