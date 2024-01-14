Jody Threat Says She’s Feeling More Comfortable in Non-Wrestling Segments

In an interview with Fightful, Jody Threat spoke about working more non-wrestling segments in TNA and how she’s grown more comfortable doing it. She will take part in Ultimate X during tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV.

She said: “I’ve had more opportunities to work out of the ring, but on-screen, which has been very cool. The storyline with KiLynn King and myself, where she was acussing me of hurting her tag team partner. It wasn’t me for the record. Just working along and having some sort of substance has been really helpful. As well as, I don’t know if you saw our throwback show, where I got to be Red Letter, that was cool, getting out of my usual character and trying out something new. I’ve had a few opportunities to work on that, and I’m feeling a little more in my comfort zone when it comes to that sort of stuff, which is cool. I was given this character. ‘How do you feel about this?’ ‘Yes, I will accept this,’ and I just kind of ran with it.”